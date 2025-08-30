Swollen rivers and projects leave citizens on edge in Telangana

KHAMMAM/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY: The torrential rains that have been lashing parts of Telangana over the past three days have left villages in Medak and surrounding districts cut off, crops submerged, and transport routes snapped.

The Godavari, swollen by upstream inflows, continued to rise across multiple stretches, keeping the authorities on high alert.

In Medak, Nagapur village recorded 11 cm of rainfall early on Friday, while several other areas received over 50 mm. The downpour, which has been relentless for three days, left low-lying villages marooned, forcing people to remain in rehabilitation centres.

Houses collapsed in parts of Medak and Siddipet districts, while in Sangareddy, the wall of a high school building at Borpatla caved in. Officials said no students were present at the time.

The railway line between Akkannapet and Medak was severely damaged after floodwaters washed away the soil beneath the track near Shamnapur. Train services between Secunderabad and Medak were suspended, causing disruptions to local travel.

Agriculture officials said crop loss could only be assessed once the waters recede, as vast stretches of farmland remain inundated. One person reported missing in the Ghanpur floods has not yet been traced.