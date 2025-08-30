Swollen rivers and projects leave citizens on edge in Telangana

KHAMMAM/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY: The torrential rains that have been lashing parts of Telangana over the past three days have left villages in Medak and surrounding districts cut off, crops submerged, and transport routes snapped.
The Godavari, swollen by upstream inflows, continued to rise across multiple stretches, keeping the authorities on high alert.
In Medak, Nagapur village recorded 11 cm of rainfall early on Friday, while several other areas received over 50 mm. The downpour, which has been relentless for three days, left low-lying villages marooned, forcing people to remain in rehabilitation centres.
Houses collapsed in parts of Medak and Siddipet districts, while in Sangareddy, the wall of a high school building at Borpatla caved in. Officials said no students were present at the time.
The railway line between Akkannapet and Medak was severely damaged after floodwaters washed away the soil beneath the track near Shamnapur. Train services between Secunderabad and Medak were suspended, causing disruptions to local travel.
Agriculture officials said crop loss could only be assessed once the waters recede, as vast stretches of farmland remain inundated. One person reported missing in the Ghanpur floods has not yet been traced.
Rivers in spate
The Godavari at Basara in Nirmal district crossed danger levels, flooding low-lying colonies near the Saraswati temple. In Bhadrachalam, the river touched 40.80 ft by 4 pm.
The first warning level will be issued at 43 ft, the second at 48 ft, and the third at 53 ft. Alerts have been sounded across Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam constituencies.
In Khammam, the Munneru continued to swell, prompting officials to warn people in catchment areas not to attempt crossing streams and canals.
Religious rituals amid floods
At Basara, temple priests and officials organised a shanti puja on the banks of the Godavari, seeking relief from the flood fury. Local residents and devotees joined in prayers as the waters lapped at the temple surroundings.
Relief and response
District collectors were instructed to remain on alert for evacuation in vulnerable villages and to keep pumps and medical services ready. Irrigation staff were asked to monitor bunds of reservoirs filled to the brim. Officials also urged residents not to venture near overflowing water bodies.
Flood fury
Singur project (Sangareddy): 60,000 cusecs released downstream through six gates into the Manjeera reservoir and Ghanpur anicut.
Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple: Surrounded by floodwaters for 15 days since water release from Singur. Processional idols placed at Rajagopuram for special pujas
Taliperu & Kinnerasani watershed: Officials directed to keep vigil against bund breaches and rising inflows.
Munneru at Khammam: Rising levels prompt alerts in vulnerable mandals