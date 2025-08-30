Telangana BJP to raise crop loss compensation issue in House

HYDERABAD: BJP floor leader Alleti Maheswar Reddy on Friday asserted that the party would corner the Congress government on issues affecting the people and demand adequate compensation for damaged crops and property.

The BJP Legislature Party meeting, attended by state party president N Ramchander Rao, was held at the party office earlier in the day on the eve of Assembly session.

Maheswar Reddy questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not taking action against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others based on the PC Ghose Commission report. He also sought to know why the Congress government was unwilling to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maheswar Reddy accused the ruling Congress of failing to deliver on its pre-poll promises. He alleged that the government was trying to divert public attention from key issues to cover up its failures, including the non-implementation of 42 per cent OBC reservations.

He also criticised the Congress for delaying local body elections and questioned why the chief minister had not acted on his promise to recover Rs 1 lakh crore allegedly looted during the BRS regime and use the funds for public welfare.

Taking exception to the chief minister’s decision to conduct an aerial survey of rain-hit areas, Maheswar Reddy said Revanth Reddy should have deputed ministers to assess crop damage on the ground.