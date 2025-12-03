CM Revanth invites PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi for Telangana Rising-2047 summit

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the forthcoming Telangana Rising–2047 Global Summit, being held to mark the completion of two years of Congress government in the state.
Revanth Reddy called on the Prime Minister in Parliament along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Revanth Reddy also extended invites to Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, several Union Ministers and Congress leaders.
Besides presenting a charter of demands to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister informed him that Telangana was progressing towards achieving a USD three trillion economy as part of the Viksit Bharat–2047 targets set by the Central government.
In tune with these goals, the Telangana Rising–2047 Vision Document will be released during the Global Summit. The document outlines the state’s targets, future plans, and growth strategies, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister.
Revanth Reddy said the Vision Document was prepared based on suggestions from NITI Aayog and other experts. He sought the Centre’s cooperation for the development works proposed in the document, which will be unveiled during the Global Summit on December 9.
The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to grant approval for the second phase of the 162.5-km Hyderabad Metro Rail project, estimated to cost Rs 43,848 crore. He also requested financial approval for the northern part of the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) and necessary permissions for the southern part. Informing the Prime Minister that a regional ring rail was also planned around the RRR, he sought early approval for the project.
Revanth Reddy further requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the Central government takes a special initiative to construct a 12-lane greenfield express highway from Hyderabad to Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, as well as a high-speed corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
He also sought the Centre’s approval for the proposal to construct a four-lane elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam through the Tiger Reserve, to ensure uninterrupted transportation from Hyderabad to Srisailam, the temple town in Andhra Pradesh.