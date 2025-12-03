CM Revanth invites PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi for Telangana Rising-2047 summit

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the forthcoming Telangana Rising–2047 Global Summit, being held to mark the completion of two years of Congress government in the state.

Revanth Reddy called on the Prime Minister in Parliament along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Revanth Reddy also extended invites to Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, several Union Ministers and Congress leaders.