Fresh FIR in Herald case result of ‘vote chori’ campaign: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Telangana Congress will write to the Union government condemning the fresh FIR filed by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and six others in connection with the decade-old National Herald case.

Addressing the TPCC executive committee meeting in Hyderabad, the chief minister alleged that the renewed inquiry was a politically motivated attempt to divert public attention from the ongoing “vote chori” campaign led by Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting was attended by newly appointed DCC presidents, TPCC general secretaries and vice-presidents, along with senior leaders including TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretaries P Viswanathan and Sachin Sawant, ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Vakiti Srihari and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Describing the Gandhi family as one that “sacrificed everything for the nation”, Revanth recalled that the National Herald newspaper was founded using the family’s own assets during the freedom movement.

He said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “worked to financially support the families of National Herald employees and revive the newspaper”, appointing senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, as directors for its restoration.