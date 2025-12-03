Fresh FIR in Herald case result of ‘vote chori’ campaign: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Telangana Congress will write to the Union government condemning the fresh FIR filed by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing against Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and six others in connection with the decade-old National Herald case.
Addressing the TPCC executive committee meeting in Hyderabad, the chief minister alleged that the renewed inquiry was a politically motivated attempt to divert public attention from the ongoing “vote chori” campaign led by Rahul Gandhi.
The meeting was attended by newly appointed DCC presidents, TPCC general secretaries and vice-presidents, along with senior leaders including TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretaries P Viswanathan and Sachin Sawant, ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Vakiti Srihari and Mohammad Azharuddin.
Describing the Gandhi family as one that “sacrificed everything for the nation”, Revanth recalled that the National Herald newspaper was founded using the family’s own assets during the freedom movement.
He said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “worked to financially support the families of National Herald employees and revive the newspaper”, appointing senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, as directors for its restoration.
“There is not a single rupee of government money involved,” he said, adding that the properties used for the publication came through Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy.
He accused the Centre of misusing agencies to harass Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi through “baseless money-laundering cases”.
The TPCC executive passed a resolution condemning the FIR and expressing solidarity with the Gandhi family.
The chief minister, meanwhile, urged the newly appointed DCC presidents to act as a channel between the government and the party, ensuring that welfare schemes reach every household.
He emphasised the need for political communication, telling party leaders that governance achievements must be publicised effectively.
He highlighted the wide reach of government welfare programmes, citing the ongoing Indiramma sari distribution drive -- ‘One crore saris for one crore women’.
District Congress chiefs, he said, carry the responsibility of ensuring every eligible woman receives a sari. He instructed them to complete the distribution of 65 lakh saris in rural areas by the end of this month and another 35 lakh in urban regions by March-end.
He also revealed his plans to visit Osmania University to announce funds for its development, with the aim of making it an institution of international standards.
DCC chiefs’ performance to be assessed after 6 months: CM
Stating that the District Congress Committee (DCC) president post carries “significant responsibilities”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the performance of the newly appointed chiefs will be evaluated after six months and the party will not tolerate any negligence on their part. Interjecting, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan said that just three months’ time was given in Gujarat to the newly appointed DCC presidents to assess their work. “The new DCC presidents realise it’s a six-month test. If you win there in your region, then we will win 2028 elections,” she said.