Prabhakar Rao surrenders before SIT in phone-tapping case after SC order

HYDERABAD: A day after the Supreme Court's directions, T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the phone tapping case, surrendered before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case at around 11 am on Friday.

The court ordered him to surrender before the police for custodial interrogation in this case.

It may be mentioned here that he returned to the city from US after Supreme court granted interim bail.

The case was registered in March 2024, involves allegations of phone tapping against politicians, police personnel, businessmen, journalists, and others.