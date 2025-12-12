Telangana

Prabhakar Rao surrenders before SIT in phone-tapping case after SC order

The court ordered him to surrender before the police for custodial interrogation in this case.
Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao.
Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao.File photo | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: A day after the Supreme Court's directions, T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the phone tapping case, surrendered before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case at around 11 am on Friday.

The court ordered him to surrender before the police for custodial interrogation in this case.

It may be mentioned here that he returned to the city from US after Supreme court granted interim bail.

The case was registered in March 2024, involves allegations of phone tapping against politicians, police personnel, businessmen, journalists, and others.

Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao.
Nampally court issues proclamation against ex-SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao in phone-tapping case
Phone tapping case
T Prabhakar Rao

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com