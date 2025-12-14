KTR-Akhilesh meeting is proof of Congress-BRS match-fixing: Telangana BJP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: Pointing to a meeting between BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav when the Samajwadi Party is a part of the INDIA bloc, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that this was proof of “match-fixing” between the Congress and BRS.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Saturday, Ramchander Rao said the saffron party was the only alternative to both the BRS and the Congress in Telangana. He alleged that the Congress had “fixed the match” with the BRS to take on the BJP.

Ramchander Rao claimed that BJP-backed candidates had won more than 300 sarpanch posts in the first phase of the panchayat raj elections and expressed confidence that the party-backed candidates would secure a comfortable number of seats in the second and third phases as well.

According to him, BJP supporters contested the elections in large numbers this time and had recorded wins in erstwhile districts such as Karimnagar, Adilabad and Medak and others. He appealed to voters to support the BJP in the remaining phases.

Ramchander Rao said the party earlier did not have a single sarpanch in Jangaon but had now won two posts there. He added that BJP-backed candidates had also won six posts each in Mahbubabad, Sangareddy and Wanaparthy, three each in Bhupalpally and Nagarkurnool, and six in Mahbubabad.