Congress-backed panchayat poll candidates’ victory march continues in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Continuing their winning spree, the Congress-backed candidates secured a majority of sarpanch posts in the second phase of the ongoing gram panchayat elections on Sunday.

The polling passed off peacefully across the state with 46.70 lakh voters (85.86 per cent) exercising their franchise to elect 4,232 sarpanches.

The counting of votes started at 1 pm and continued till late in the night with the ruling Congress-backed candidates securing more than 2,000 sarpanch posts, according to information available till 9.30 pm.

The Congress-supported candidates, who bagged 57 per cent of sarpanch posts in 4,230 villages that went to polls in the first phase, fared even better in the second phase.

They won more than 2,000 out of 3,911 panchayats in the second phase. Though, the Congress supporters won a majority of panchayats, some of them won by a margin of just one or two voters while a few others fate was decided by the toss of a coin.

The candidates supported by Opposition BRS too won impressive number of seats in this phase, including in Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy’s native village Damagnapur where Krishnaiah Setti emerged the winner. The pink party retained its supremacy in Siddipet and Sircilla Assembly segments. In Sircilla too, its candidates secured 20 out of 30 villages.

Meanwhile, the BJP-backed candidates won in 29 villages out of 98 villages they contested in the second phase in Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment. They stood in second place in 20 villages. In the first phase, the BJP-backed candidates won 42 villages in the Karimnagar constituency.

Ajmeera Hari, a TDP-supported candidate, was elected as sarpanch of Kamepalli, a major panchayat in Khammam district.