Poor infrastructure led to rodent attack on MGM patient: DME

WARANGAL: Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr A Narendra Kumar has attributed the recent rodent bite incident at the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal to poor infrastructure and long-standing structural deficiencies.

Dr Kumar rushed to the hospital after a patient, identified as Arsham Bharath Kumar, was reportedly bitten by rodents on his finger while lying on a bed in the Orthopaedic Department’s Male Ward, Unit II on Saturday. The incident triggered public outrage, with patients and media reports drawing attention to the lack of sanitation and security within the hospital premises.

During the inspection of the hospital, the DME found that several sections, including the emergency department, intensive care unit (ICU) and paediatric ward, had damaged doors and windows, making them vulnerable to rodent intrusion. He also noted that multiple drainage lines were blocked, a problem he attributed to the hospital building being more than 75 years old.

A series of such incidents at the hospital has raised serious concerns about hygiene and patient safety, prompting the health authorities to take note of the deteriorating conditions. Dr Kumar held a meeting with hospital staff after the inspection to review the situation and discuss corrective measures.

Speaking to the media later, the DME said that after the patients and their attendants have food, the leftovers were not being disposed of in designated areas. Instead, they are being dumped around the wards, attracting rodents and stray dogs.

In view of the repeated incidents, Dr Kumar said officials have been directed to prepare detailed estimates for upgrading facilities in various wards. These proposals will be submitted to the state government seeking sanction of funds to improve the hospital’s infrastructure and address sanitation and safety concerns, he added.