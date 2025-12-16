One killed, another critical in explosion at steel factory in Telangana

MEDAK: One worker was killed and another critically injured in an explosion at MS Agarwal Steel Industry on the outskirts of Gowraram village in Manoharabad mandal on Monday.

Police said the blast occurred around 3.30 pm while workers were on duty. Ansu (35), a worker from Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot, while Rajesh Pandey suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Toopran Government Hospital and later shifted to Medchal for advanced treatment. His condition remains critical.

Locals said the impact of the explosion shook nearby houses and caused plaster to peel off walls. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by evening.

Toopran Revenue Divisional Officer Jayachandra Reddy, along with police officials, visited the site. Following the incident, several workers fled the premises in panic, while families of workers gathered outside the factory seeking information.

The body was shifted to Toopran Government Hospital for postmortem. Manoharabad police have registered a case and launched an investigation.