Modi meet ‘leak’: Kishan warns of stringent action

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed those who allegedly leaked the details of a recent breakfast meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana MPs, describing them as “mentally unsound”.
Speaking to the media in Delhi, Kishan Reddy said some irresponsible leaders leaked the details of the meeting in spite of being warned against such an act by the prime minister, warning that the culprits would be identified and stringent action would be taken against them.
“Such leaks will damage both the party and the government while undermining the unity within the leadership,” he observed.
The Union minister dismissed reports claiming that prime minister Modi had “scolded” Telangana BJP MPs, calling them baseless and false propaganda. He clarified that the prime minister had only advised MPs to be more active on social media and asked them to work towards further strengthening the party in Telangana.
He alleged that while one thing happened inside the meeting, an entirely different narrative was being spread outside. Kishan Reddy also pointed out that leaders from the South have twice held the post of vice president of the BJP and said that a worker can rise from the grassroots to the position of party president.
He revealed that he recently held a review meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on railway projects in Telangana. Discussions were held on expediting redevelopment works at 42 railway stations across the state.
He added that the meeting also reviewed the proposed Phase-II extension of the MMTS from Hyderabad to Yadagirigutta at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore. He said he requested the Railway Minister to complete the construction of the Komuravelli Mallanna railway station at the earliest and make it operational.
Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Modi at the ‘Vote Chori’ rally, Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the remarks, stating that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was speaking irresponsibly and without understanding the issues. He termed it unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi continues as the LoP.