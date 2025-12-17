Modi meet ‘leak’: Kishan warns of stringent action

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed those who allegedly leaked the details of a recent breakfast meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana MPs, describing them as “mentally unsound”.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Kishan Reddy said some irresponsible leaders leaked the details of the meeting in spite of being warned against such an act by the prime minister, warning that the culprits would be identified and stringent action would be taken against them.

“Such leaks will damage both the party and the government while undermining the unity within the leadership,” he observed.

The Union minister dismissed reports claiming that prime minister Modi had “scolded” Telangana BJP MPs, calling them baseless and false propaganda. He clarified that the prime minister had only advised MPs to be more active on social media and asked them to work towards further strengthening the party in Telangana.