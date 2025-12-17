Telangana moves SC to stay Andhra tender on Polavaram expansion

Key objections raised by Telangana

Unauthorised expansion at Srisailam

Erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was entitled to construct headworks of only 1,500 cusecs for the Right Main Canal of the Srisailam Reservoir, a joint project of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, the headworks with a capacity of about 1,50,000 cusecs were constructed unauthorisedly. At present, Andhra Pradesh is diverting over 150 tmcft per year, with peak diversion exceeding 200 tmcft, and is seeking to legitimise this as a fait accompli, ignoring Telangana’s in-basin requirements

Illegal lift irrigation scheme at Srisailam

An unauthorised lift irrigation scheme is being built to divert the entire stored water in Srisailam Reservoir at 3 tmcft per day (34,722 cusecs) to the Penna and other basins. These expansions are unapproved projects under the MoJS Gazette notification dated July 15, 2021. Works costing thousands of crores cannot be termed temporary

Unauthorised expansions at Polavaram

The original Right Main Canal capacity from Polavaram was 10,000 cusecs, later proposed to be expanded to 3 tmcft per day. A lift scheme is also being constructed to draw water from Polavaram reservoir storage, which Telangana has already flagged to the PPA. The Tadipudi Lift Irrigation Scheme, meant as a temporary arrangement until Polavaram was completed, has now been included in the PBLP as a permanent component with enhanced capacity of 18,000 cusecs

Violation of Section 90 of AP Reorganisation Act

Under Section 90 of the AP Reorganisation Act, only the Central government or the PPA can propose any modification to the Polavaram Irrigation Project. Andhra Pradesh has no authority to alter the project. The proposed PBLP/PNLP substantially changes the parameters of Polavaram, contrary to the 95th TAC clearance (2009) and the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award (1980)

Water not required for proposed areas

The stated objective of the PBLP/PNLP is to stabilise projects dependent on flood waters from Srisailam and supply water to areas outside the Godavari basin, particularly in the Penna basin covering Rayalaseema and parts of Prakasam and Nellore districts. Telangana contends that adequate water resources already exist for these areas, making the diversion unnecessary

Ecological concerns

The proposed changes to the Polavaram Irrigation Project pose a serious risk to the ecological balance of the Godavari river