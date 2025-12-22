Stop praising Revanth, fulfil six guarantees: Kishan Reddy to Sonia Gandhi

Pointing out that the Congress government has now completed two years in office, Kishan questioned whether Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, or the Congress leadership had ever undertaken a review of the implementation of the manifesto or the six guarantees promised to the people of Telangana. He also asked whether Sonia Gandhi had sought any clarification on the status of these guarantees even during her recent meeting with Revanth.

Kishan alleged that while the Congress leadership is congratulating itself on two years of governance and projecting a Vision 2047 document in the name of development, the commitments made to the electorate during the elections have been conveniently ignored. He accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Telangana by abandoning its earlier promises and attempting to make fresh assurances.

He further questioned whether the six guarantees and the 420 assurances mentioned in the election manifesto had been discarded, remarking sarcastically that they appeared to have been “consigned to the Musi river or buried in Gandhi Bhavan.”

Absurd, politically misplaced, says TPCC chief

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday ridiculed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for writing a letter to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, calling the move “absurd” and “politically misplaced”.

Addressing the media here, Mahesh Goud said: “Despite holding a Union Cabinet post, Kishan Reddy failed to exert pressure on the Centre on Telangana interests and issues. He has no moral right to write a letter to Sonia Gandhi and question the Congress leadership.”

While asking the BJP leader to explain what he has done for Telangana as Union minister, he said: “If he has the courage, let Kishan Reddy come forward for a public debate on the BJP’s 12 years in power at the Centre versus the Congress government’s two years in office in Telangana.”