Telangana BJP President Ramchander says party will oppose anti-hate speech Bill

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday strongly opposed the Revanth Reddy government’s “inclination” to introduce a law against hate speech modelled on the Bill introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka.

The BJP leader accused the Congress leaders of “indulging in a hate campaign against Sanatan Dharma”. “Isn’t it hate speech when the chief minister passes comments against Hindu gods or states “Congress means Muslims and Muslims means Congress?” he asked, adding that the state government was trying to introduce a Bill only to harass BJP workers.

Referring to former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao taking part in BRS activities after a long gap, he said: “It’s like an OTP. The BRS has no credibility. People have realised that BRS leaders were neck-deep in corruption during their regime.”