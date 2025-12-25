Amid defection row, Danam Nagender says he is with Congress

HYDERABAD: Barely days after Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar dismissed disqualification petitions in five of the 10 alleged defection cases, one of the MLAs facing such proceedings, Danam Nagender, on Wednesday said that he was with the Congress.

Nagender’s position is strikingly different from that taken by the other MLAs who maintain that they continue to belong to the BRS.

In response to a question by the media during a visit to his Khairatabad Assembly constituency, Nagender said: “I affirmed that I am in Congress.” Replying to a question on the prospects of political parties in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, he said it was his practice to lead whichever party he aligned with to victory.

The Speaker, acting as a tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, recently delivered orders on disqualification petitions linked to the alleged defections, dismissing five of them. Nagender’s case is pending before the Speaker.

It may be mentioned here that Nagender had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, despite having been elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket.