First preach morals to KCR, KTR: Congress to BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BRS leader T Harish Rao for criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday accused the former minister of adopting double standards and indulging in “inappropriate political discourse”.
Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said: “Harish Rao talking about ethics and morals is like demons reciting Vedas. He gives the impression that moral principles apply only to others and not to himself.”
“Harish Rao should first reflect on and respond to the abusive language and ‘insult chronicles’ of his uncle KCR,” he said and recalled that during the Telangana movement, KCR often used “offensive and intemperate language”.
“KCR patented the use of abusive language in politics. He was the one who introduced such rhetoric in mainstream politics,” he added.
The Bhongir MP also stated that if KCR speaks politics, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will respond politically. “If KCR resorts to the use of abusive language, Revanth is capable of responding in the same vein or even more strongly,” he said.
He also criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao for “speaking without regard for age” and showing off as if only he has knowledge of sectors like IT and industries.
Kiran Kumar also said that Harish Rao should “first preach morals to KCR and KTR”.
“If you speak with respect, Revanth Reddy will respond with respect,” he said, adding that Chandrasekhar Rao should attend Assembly sessions and discuss “water issues as well as irregularities and corruption that took place during the 10-year rule of BRS”.
“Revanth Reddy had politically defeated KCR in the 2023 Assembly elections. In the 2029 polls, he would send them home again,” he added.
Referring to remarks by MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Revanth and KCR should respect each other, he said that the BJP leader was “focusing on language issues”. He urged Sanjay to convey this message to “those foolish leaders”.