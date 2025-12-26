First preach morals to KCR, KTR: Congress to BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BRS leader T Harish Rao for criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Thursday accused the former minister of adopting double standards and indulging in “inappropriate political discourse”.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said: “Harish Rao talking about ethics and morals is like demons reciting Vedas. He gives the impression that moral principles apply only to others and not to himself.”

“Harish Rao should first reflect on and respond to the abusive language and ‘insult chronicles’ of his uncle KCR,” he said and recalled that during the Telangana movement, KCR often used “offensive and intemperate language”.

“KCR patented the use of abusive language in politics. He was the one who introduced such rhetoric in mainstream politics,” he added.

The Bhongir MP also stated that if KCR speaks politics, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will respond politically. “If KCR resorts to the use of abusive language, Revanth is capable of responding in the same vein or even more strongly,” he said.