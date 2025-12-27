Police file chargesheet in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case; actor Allu Arjun named accused 11

Telangana

Actor Allu Arjun speaks to the media at his residence after being released from Chanchalguda Central Jail, Dec. 14, 2024.(File Photo | ANI)
HYDERABAD: The Chikkadpally police filed a charge sheet naming actor Allu Arjun as Accused No. 11 (A11) and listing a total of 23 accused in connection with the stampede near Sandhya Theatre during the release of the film Pushpa 2 in December 2024.

The police stated that the incident occurred due to negligence on the part of the Sandhya Theatre management, which was named as Accused No. 1 (A1).

A woman was killed, and her son was seriously injured in the stampede that took place near the theatre during the film’s release. The charge sheet also named three managers and eight bouncers as accused. Further details awaited.

