Telangana CM Revanth, ministers exchange pleasantries with LoP KCR in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy went up to Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao to greet him when the Legislative Assembly session commenced on Monday.

Sources close to the chief minister revealed that Revanth enquired about his predecessor’s health and and offered to provide assistance from the government side, if required.

The two leaders interacted with each other in the Assembly for the first time since the Congress formed the government in the state in December 2023. Revanth Reddy also greeted the BRS supremo when the latter was hospitalised in the same month.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya were among a host of other members who greeted the former chief minister in the Assembly.

Rao, however, departed from the Assembly premises just a few minutes after the commencement of the session.

Later interacting with the reporters, after the House was adjourned to January 2, Revanth said: “I have met KCR out of courtesy. I respect every member.”

When the reporters sought to know why the Leader of Opposition left the Assembly immediately after the start of the session, the chief minister said: “You ask KCR. Why are you asking me the questions you are supposed to ask KCR? This is not first time I have met KCR. I met him twice -- first when he was hospitalised and today.”