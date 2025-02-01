Speak in Assembly, not from farmhouse: CM Revanth slams KCR

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to a tirade launched by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao against the Congress government and his comment that “when I strike, I do so with force”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wondered how the former can “attack” when he cannot stand on his own.

Addressing a public meeting in Mogiligidda after participating in the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Zilla Parishad School there, the CM said: “You (KCR) said you would hit hard. First you learn how to stand properly without the help of a stick. Doesn’t Telangana society know your situation — whether you are swaying or stumbling?”

The CM also challenged his predecessor to first come to the Assembly instead of giving speeches from his Erravalli farmhouse. “Don’t narrate stories while taking rest at your farmhouse. We have implemented assurances given to the people such as crop loan waiver. If you come to Assembly, then I will explain how farmers received the benefits,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BRS chief for claiming that he got more likes on TikTok than him, he said: “KCR is talking about TikTok likes. KCR claimed that he got more likes than me on Tiktok. People can now understand his mental status. Imagine, a person who worked as CM for 10 years is talking like in such a manner.”

Set KTR, Harish on the right track

Suggesting that the BRS chief should set his son (KT Rama Rao) and son-in-law (T Harish Rao) on the right track, the CM said: “KCR is staying at the farmhouse and has lost connection with the people. KCR like a demonetised Rs 1,000 currency note. He is an outdated politician. The BRS leader can sleep happily in the farmhouse if he does not like to congratulate my government.”