Telangana government rethinks decision to accept new ration card applications at MeeSevas

HYDERABAD: A day after issuing the circular requesting Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) to enable MeeSeva centres across the state to accept applications for new food security (ration) cards, the state government on Saturday appears to have reconsidered the decision.

Officials from the Civil Supplies department have now stated that the circular was meant only for “internal purposes”. A senior officer told TNIE: “It (the circular) was only for internal purposes to process the Praja Palana applications.” It should be noted that Praja Palana applications were computerised shortly after the Congress came to power.

The Civil Supplies department’s oral clarification came after people pointed out that the online application process was not enabled in MeeSeva. Accordingly, there will be no online window for new ration cards or the addition of members.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy responded to media reports that the Election Commission of India issued orders stopping the ration card application procedure through MeeSeva.

“It has come to our attention that certain media outlets are reporting that the ECI has stalled the issuance of ration cards through MeeSeva. We clarify that neither the Civil Supplies department nor MeeSeva has approached us regarding this matter. The news circulated by some media outlets is incorrect. We categorically deny these reports and request media outlets to set the record straight,” the poll officer stated.