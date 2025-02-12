Telangana HC orders re-survey of disputed Sangareddy land after petitioners allege violations

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the state of Telangana and its officials to issue notices to the petitioners and conduct a re-survey of the disputed land in Pyaranagar village, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The order was passed on Tuesday while the court was hearing a writ petition filed by one P Rama Devi and five others, who alleged illegal interference with their land.

The petitioners contended that the authorities had unlawfully entered their land, cutting trees, shrubs and crops, and levelling a portion of the area without conducting a proper survey.

They claimed that these actions were in blatant violation of the status quo orders issued by the high court on December 13 and 16, 2024, in related writ petitions.

The petitioners further argued that the respondents’ actions were arbitrary, against the principles of natural justice, and in violation of the Forest Act, Article 300A of the Constitution, and established legal precedents.

They sought a direction to halt all activities related to the construction of a Municipal Solid Waste Management Plant on their land, which spans multiple survey numbers and covers a total of 86 acres and 13 guntas.

Taking note of their grievances, the high court ordered the authorities concerned, including the Principal Secretary (Revenue), the district collector of Sangareddy, and the tahsildar of Gummadidala mandal, to issue notices to the petitioners and conduct a fresh land survey. With this order, the court disposed of the writ petition.