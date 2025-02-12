Telangana restricts poultry transport from Andhra Pradesh after bird flu outbreak

HYDERABAD: With authorities in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh confirming avian influenza (H5N1), more commonly known as 'bird flu', the Telangana government has directed officials of the Animal Husbandry department to remain on alert and prevent its spread.

Accordingly, entry of vehicles transporting poultry into Telangana has been restricted. The state government has set up 24 checkposts to inspect vehicles. Poultry vehicles, particularly from AP, are being stopped from crossing over.

In his orders, Animal Husbandry department Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh asked district collectors to create awareness among the poultry farmers, other stakeholders and the public regarding prevention of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases and the critical role of bio-security measures. Ghosh also directed the proper disposal of dead birds and said any poultry deaths should be brought to the notice of staff.

Meanwhile, Alampur mandal animal husbandry officer Dr K Shankaraiah, discharging his duties on the AP-Telangana border, confirmed that they had intercepted and sent back seven vehicles carrying poultry in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday alone, two vehicles transporting 30,000 chicks from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur to Kamareddy district were turned away at Pulluru toll plaza, Dr Shankaraiah confirmed. Meanwhile, reports claimed that the chicks were sold in the Kurnool district, as they could not have survived in the trucks for over 60 hours.

Earlier, the Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases confirmed that the samples collected from a poultry farm in Velpur village of Tanuku mandal, West Godavari district following the death of several chickens were H5N1 positive. The virus was also detected in East Godavari.

As per protocol, poultry, eggs, and feed are destroyed within the infected zone, and their movement is completely banned. Poultry and egg shops in the surveillance zone are closed.