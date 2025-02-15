CM Revanth not fit to be in mainstream: BRS MLA T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his “social boycott” comments, BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Friday said that the whole of Telangana was “rejecting” the former. “You cannot ostracise us. In fact, the time has come for your exit”, the former minister said.

“If social boycott was imminent, then Revanth should be banished from the state for hoodwinking the people,” he said.

“Revanth’s statement that (BRS chief) KCR has no right to live in Telangana is ‘useless’ talk,” Harish Rao said and wondered if the chief minister was ready to ask the people of his native Kondareddypalli village who had the right to live in the state.

The Siddipet MLA said: “Revanth is angry with Rahul Gandhi, but is showing it against KCR. As no one is recognising his presence as CM, Revanth is trying to be in the limelight by blaming KCR.”

“If you target KCR, you will be in the headlines for just one day. But KCR, who altered the course of Telangana history, has a permanent place in the hearts of people,” Harish Rao said and added that if Revanth continues to use the same language, he is not fit to be in the “mainstream”.

“Even Congress leaders said that the caste survey was not properly conducted. Revanth would pay a heavy price for playing dirty politics in the name of caste survey,” Harish Rao added.