Rumblings in Telangana BJP over state leadership

HYDERABAD: The new BJP state president is expected to be appointed at the end of the second half of the Union Budget session, which is set to commence on March 10.

With Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy indicating that a new party president would be appointed soon, several names have emerged as contenders for the post including MPs Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind, N Ramchander Rao, DK Aruna and M Raghunandan Rao.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that several state leaders have lodged complaints against the functioning of the state party unit. As in the Congress, the BJP’s internal differences have reached the party’s central leadership.

According to highly placed sources, if the party decides to continue with Kishan, some MLAs may explore greener pastures. Reports suggest that several leaders have complained to the high command against Kishan’s leadership. Recently, a party leader openly criticised him at the BJP state office.

Party insiders say Kishan has failed to provide proper direction, activate the party or consult key leaders on important decisions. They allege that despite the BJP winning eight LS seats, the BRS was taking the lead.

“We should have been playing the main opposition role as the BRS drew a blank in the LS polls. But for inexplicable reasons, the party president is failing to act,” a senior BJP leader told TNIE.