Rumblings in Telangana BJP over state leadership

HYDERABAD: The new BJP state president is expected to be appointed at the end of the second half of the Union Budget session, which is set to commence on March 10.
With Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy indicating that a new party president would be appointed soon, several names have emerged as contenders for the post including MPs Eatala Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind, N Ramchander Rao, DK Aruna and M Raghunandan Rao.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that several state leaders have lodged complaints against the functioning of the state party unit. As in the Congress, the BJP’s internal differences have reached the party’s central leadership.
According to highly placed sources, if the party decides to continue with Kishan, some MLAs may explore greener pastures. Reports suggest that several leaders have complained to the high command against Kishan’s leadership. Recently, a party leader openly criticised him at the BJP state office.
Party insiders say Kishan has failed to provide proper direction, activate the party or consult key leaders on important decisions. They allege that despite the BJP winning eight LS seats, the BRS was taking the lead.
“We should have been playing the main opposition role as the BRS drew a blank in the LS polls. But for inexplicable reasons, the party president is failing to act,” a senior BJP leader told TNIE.
Discontent over district president appointments
Further dissent has emerged over the appointment of district unit presidents. Some leaders openly opposed selections in Peddapalli and other districts, while BJP MLA T Raja Singh expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Golconda unit president. These issues have reportedly united the dissident leaders within the party against the state leadership.
While Eatala’s name is making the rounds, his Left background and failure to attract leaders from other parties may work against him. On the other hand, Ramchander Rao, with an RSS background, is seen as lacking the aggressiveness needed to galvanise the cadre and take on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.
It remains to be seen whether the party will consider the name of former president Bandi Sanjay or not. Dharmapuri Arvind is highly connected and combative, but can face scepticism due to his father’s Congress past. Some believe he is not as deeply rooted in the BJP as others like Ramchander Rao.
Caste dynamics may also play a role in the selection process, raising questions about whether Raghunandan Rao will be considered.
With an eye on the next Assembly elections, the BJP’s top priority is to form its first-ever state government. The party high command is expected to weigh multiple factors before finalising a leader who can lead the party to power.