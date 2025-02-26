Telangana tunnel accident: Sniffer dog to be used to locate trapped as muck solidifying

NAGARKURNOOL: As sludge started solidifying inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana, part of which collapsed trapping eight persons, rescuers are planning to use sniffer dogs to locate those got trapped, District Collector B Santhosh said on Wednesday.

The official further said the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to give their point of view today on the stabilisation of soil and other issues, based on which the action plan would be drafted.

Santhosh also said the teams were able to reach up to the accident spot inside the tunnel using a thermal fishing boat.

"Initially there was a hurdle of 40 meters (from the accident spot). The sludge was there. But that has solidified now to the maximum extent. So the team could go up to the accident spot... So we have a sniffer dog. We will take it. So with the dog's help, we will try to locate (the trapped)," the official told PTI.

He further said the priority is to locate the individuals.