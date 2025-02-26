Telangana tunnel collapse: With solid action plan, hoping to complete rescue ops in two days, says Minister

NAGARKURNOOL: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the whole rescue operation to extricate eight persons who remain trapped in the SLBC tunnel after it partially collapsed on Saturday, will be completed in two days with an increased pace of action as it has been decided to go into the silt in search of the trapped men.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said he along with his cabinet colleague Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and officials from Army, NDRF, SDRF and others held discussions and assessed the situation.

"The whole operation has been reviewed with all the officials, including from NDRF, Army, SDRF, District Collector, and superintendent of police... we have made a concrete plan of action today that we will go ahead into the silt (in the tunnel). Now we are hoping that we can complete the whole operation in two days. We have decided a plan of action and decided a timeframe, and now we will go forward," he said.

The minister said the rescue operation was slowed down on Tuesday keeping in view the safety of the lives of the rescuers.