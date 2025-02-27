Meenakshi Natarajan faces internal rifts as she takes charge of Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: A bouquet of challenges awaits the arrival of the newly appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan. Her immediate task would be to set the house in order, as the party appears to be torn apart by forces operating in opposite directions. The never-ending squabbles among leaders in about 25 Assembly segments will test her experience in troubleshooting.

Though internal dissension remained under the surface for quite a long time, it recently came out in the open when MLAs expressed their ire at one of the ministers.

Senior leaders, including Disciplinary Committee chairman G Chinna Reddy, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, MLC Teenmar Mallanna, and others, keep making comments against the party leadership in the state, as they have their own axes to grind. Their intemperate remarks are causing damage to the party, but there is no one to rein them in.

Then, the selection of candidates for the election of five MLCs under the MLA quota will further test her fiber.

For instance, G Chinna Reddy, who is the Disciplinary Committee chairman, has a running feud with Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy. Chinna Reddy says that Megha Reddy is a leader of no consequence and was unnecessarily targeting him.

Anjan Kumar’s comment ruffles party feathers

Then, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav has openly accused a few of the senior leaders from the Reddy community of spoiling his chances of becoming a minister in the UPA regime. He said the same leaders also tried to prevent him from becoming the working president of the PCC.

Using the caste census as ammo, MLC Teenmar Mallanna has trained his guns at leaders of one community. The party has even issued a show-cause notice to him, asking for an explanation.