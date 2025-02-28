Telangana MLC polls conclude smoothly, counting on March 3

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR/SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD/NALGONDA/BHUPALPALLY: Polling for one Graduate and two Teachers’ MLC constituencies in Telangana concluded peacefully on Thursday, barring a few incidents.

Teachers participated enthusiastically, with the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency recording 65% voter turnout, the Teachers’ constituency 83.24% and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency 93.55%. Counting of votes will take place on March 3.

A total of 90 candidates contested the three MLC seats: 56 for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, 15 for the Teachers’ constituency and 19 for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.

Scattered incidents reported

In Chigurumamidi mandal, BJP activists accused Congress members of vote-buying, leading to police intervention.

Tension escalated in Khammam after UTF leaders allegedly made remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking a protest by BJP supporters. A heated exchange took place between the police and BJP candidates at the Rikka Bazar polling station. Police took some BJP leaders into custody but later released them after discussions.

In Hanamkonda, police intervened when campaign rallies violated election regulations near a polling station.