Telangana MLC polls conclude smoothly, counting on March 3

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR/SANGAREDDY/ADILABAD/NALGONDA/BHUPALPALLY: Polling for one Graduate and two Teachers’ MLC constituencies in Telangana concluded peacefully on Thursday, barring a few incidents.
Teachers participated enthusiastically, with the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency recording 65% voter turnout, the Teachers’ constituency 83.24% and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency 93.55%. Counting of votes will take place on March 3.
A total of 90 candidates contested the three MLC seats: 56 for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency, 15 for the Teachers’ constituency and 19 for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency.
Scattered incidents reported
In Chigurumamidi mandal, BJP activists accused Congress members of vote-buying, leading to police intervention.
Tension escalated in Khammam after UTF leaders allegedly made remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking a protest by BJP supporters. A heated exchange took place between the police and BJP candidates at the Rikka Bazar polling station. Police took some BJP leaders into custody but later released them after discussions.
In Hanamkonda, police intervened when campaign rallies violated election regulations near a polling station.
The Congress contested only the Graduates’ constituency, fielding V Narender Reddy against BJP’s C Anji Reddy. Incumbent T Jeevan Reddy will step down on March 29, 2025. The BJP fielded candidates for all three seats, while the BRS opted out.
Tension flared at Theegalpahad Zilla Parishad polling centre when BJP leader P Kamalakar Rao attempted to cross a barricade. In the ensuing scuffle, he allegedly pushed Naspur Sub-Inspector Karunkar, who then slapped him.
Following the incident, BJP leaders and activists staged a protest and a rasta roko. BJP leaders accused the Congress of resorting to unfair tactics out of fear of losing.
Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Srinivassulu and Mancherial DCP Y. Baskar visited the spot and assured action after reviewing CCTV footage. Following their assurance, protesters dispersed, and traffic was cleared. Section 144 was imposed near polling centers, ensuring peaceful voting.
A short distance from the polling station, BJP and Congress leaders had set up tents, campaigning in support of their candidates.
Differently-abled voter cast vote using leg
Jakir Pasha, a differently-abled voter from Charigaon village, cast his vote using his leg during the MLC elections.