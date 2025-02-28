Telangana tunnel collapse: South Central Railway joins rescue operation on day 7

NAGARKURNOOL: South Central Railway has joined the rescue teams that are engaged in locating the eight persons who remain trapped in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel for the past six days, with necessary equipment, a senior official said on Friday.

Railways has the expertise in cutting heavy metals using equipment such as plasma cutter and Brocho cutting machine, South Central Railway (SCR) Chief Public Relations officer A Sridhar said.

"District Collector, Nagar Kurnool sought the help of South Central Railway in rescue operation by clearing iron and steel debris that have been hindering the rescue works at the site," A Sridhar told PTI.

He further said that the SCR quickly responded to the call and deployed two teams of metal cutting experts in the rescue mission.