Local court grants regular bail to actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa-2 theatre stampede case

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court on Friday granted regular bail to actor Allu Arjun in the stampede case. The court ordered him to execute a personal bond for Rs 50,000 with two sureties.

The case was filed on December 5, after a 39-year-old Revathi was killed and her son was severely injured at Sandhya theatre on December 4.

The court ordered Allu Arjun to attend before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chikkadpally police station on every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for two months or till the filing of the charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

The court ordered him not to hamper the investigation in any manner nor shall he directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any witness to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer.

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge had earlier reserved the order for today after hearing arguments from the lawyers of the actor and the police.

The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released from jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks which would end on January 10.

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused number 11 in the case, had been questioned by the Hyderabad police on December 24.

He recently filed the regular bail petition in court. He appeared through video conference before the court on December 27.