TPCC chief dares BRS to debate on BC welfare

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the BRS leaders’ recent remarks on welfare of Backward Classes, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday accused the pink party of betraying the BCs during its decade-long rule.
Alleging that the BRS regime systematically ignored the welfare of BCs by failing to allocate and spend funds due to them, he dared them to an open debate on BC welfare measures initiated during the 10-year rule of the BRS and one-year rule of the Congress.
Mahesh Goud alleged that after having lost power in the state, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members are enacting dramas and attempting to deceive BCs with false promises. “The Congress, on the other hand, has consistently worked for the upliftment of BCs and it will continue to do so in future as well,” he added..
Referring to BRS MLA K Kavitha’s plan to stage a protest at Indira Park on Friday, the TPCC chief said that a leader who is embroiled in the liquor scam and lost prominence within her own party, is planning to stage a protest at Indira in the name of BCs to safeguard her own political career. He posed a few questions to Kavitha and asked her to answer those before going ahead with her protest.
“Are you protesting against the Congress’ initiative to enhance BC reservations in local body elections from 23 per cent to 42 per cent after conducting a comprehensive family survey? Are you opposing the steps taken by Congress to provide political opportunities to 23,973 more BC leaders in panchayats and municipalities? Is your protest directed at the formation of a committee, led by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateswara Rao to conduct an empirical inquiry for identification of backward classes for the purpose of reservations in local bodies,” he asked.
He also wanted to know if the BRS MLC was against the caste census initiated by Congress government to ensure justice for BCs in all sectors.
The TPCC chief also asked: “Why didn’t your party provide BCs with their rightful welfare budget, which has now been raised to Rs 2,971.32 crore under the Congress government? Did BRS ever consider forming welfare corporations like the Tadipatri Corporation or launching schemes like Katamayya Raksha Kavacham for toddy tappers? Why didn’t BRS create 10 welfare boards for various BC communities as Congress has done? Is BRS willing to appoint a BC leader as its president?”
“BCs should understand the deceptive tactics being adopted by the BRS. They should support the Congress if they want to see real progress and development,” he added.