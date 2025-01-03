TPCC chief dares BRS to debate on BC welfare

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the BRS leaders’ recent remarks on welfare of Backward Classes, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday accused the pink party of betraying the BCs during its decade-long rule.

Alleging that the BRS regime systematically ignored the welfare of BCs by failing to allocate and spend funds due to them, he dared them to an open debate on BC welfare measures initiated during the 10-year rule of the BRS and one-year rule of the Congress.

Mahesh Goud alleged that after having lost power in the state, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members are enacting dramas and attempting to deceive BCs with false promises. “The Congress, on the other hand, has consistently worked for the upliftment of BCs and it will continue to do so in future as well,” he added..

Referring to BRS MLA K Kavitha’s plan to stage a protest at Indira Park on Friday, the TPCC chief said that a leader who is embroiled in the liquor scam and lost prominence within her own party, is planning to stage a protest at Indira in the name of BCs to safeguard her own political career. He posed a few questions to Kavitha and asked her to answer those before going ahead with her protest.