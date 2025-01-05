Actor Allu Arjun appears before police in Sandhya theatre stampede case

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who has been named as an accused in the case related to the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman and injury of her eight-year-old son in the chaos during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, appeared before the police on Sunday as part of his bail conditions.

Arjun, listed as accused No. 11 in the case, was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3. As per the court's directives, the actor is required to appear before the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or until the charge sheet is filed, whichever comes earlier.

Additionally, the court instructed the actor not to change his residential address without prior intimation to the court and barred him from leaving the country without approval. These conditions will remain in effect until the case is resolved.