'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured nine-year-old boy in hospital

Initially, Allu Arjun had planned to visit Sri Tej on December 5 but cancelled the visit after the Ramgopalpet police issued a notice asking him to reconsider his visit.
Allu Arjun along with TGFDC chairman Dil Raju visited nine-year-old Sri Tej at KIMS in Secunderabad
HYDERABAD: More than 30 days after the Sandhya theatre stampede, actor Allu Arjun visited nine-year-old Sri Tej, who was injured in the incident, at KIMS in Secunderabad on Tuesday morning.

Allu Arjun was accompanied by TGFDC chairman Dil Raju. Police personnel escorted them to the hospital.

Initially, Allu Arjun had planned to visit Sri Tej on January 5 but cancelled the visit after the Ramgopalpet police issued a notice asking him to reconsider his visit.

However, in a subsequent notice, the police stated that they were willing to make necessary arrangements for Allu Arjun's visit to the hospital. The notice read, "We request you to keep the visit confidential to maintain public order in and around the hospital. Ramgopalpet police will escort you throughout the trip and ensure peace is maintained."

After informing the police, Allu Arjun visited the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 39-year-old Revathi lost her life, and her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, was severely injured. Sri Tej has been battling for his life for the past 34 days.

