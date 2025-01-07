'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured nine-year-old boy in hospital

HYDERABAD: More than 30 days after the Sandhya theatre stampede, actor Allu Arjun visited nine-year-old Sri Tej, who was injured in the incident, at KIMS in Secunderabad on Tuesday morning.

Allu Arjun was accompanied by TGFDC chairman Dil Raju. Police personnel escorted them to the hospital.

Initially, Allu Arjun had planned to visit Sri Tej on January 5 but cancelled the visit after the Ramgopalpet police issued a notice asking him to reconsider his visit.