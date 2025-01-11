CM Revanth Reddy vows to work for upliftment of tribals

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced several sops for the tribals, including the establishment of a special study circle for their benefit.

Speaking at a special meeting with tribal organisations and leaders at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would observe the birth and death anniversaries of tribal warrior Komuram Bheem as state functions.

He also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to immediately issue orders to this effect.

The tribal leaders briefed the CM about the challenges they face, including a lack of transportation facilities, issues related to agriculture, drinking water supply, education, employment, financial concerns, and cases registered against them.

Revanth instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive study and submit a report to resolve all tribal issues at the earliest.

Assuring the tribal associations that he would meet with them once every four months, he encouraged them to bring any issues directly to his attention.