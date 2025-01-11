CM Revanth Reddy vows to work for upliftment of tribals

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced several sops for the tribals, including the establishment of a special study circle for their benefit.
Speaking at a special meeting with tribal organisations and leaders at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would observe the birth and death anniversaries of tribal warrior Komuram Bheem as state functions.
He also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to immediately issue orders to this effect.
The tribal leaders briefed the CM about the challenges they face, including a lack of transportation facilities, issues related to agriculture, drinking water supply, education, employment, financial concerns, and cases registered against them.
Revanth instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive study and submit a report to resolve all tribal issues at the earliest.
Assuring the tribal associations that he would meet with them once every four months, he encouraged them to bring any issues directly to his attention.
Noting that the cases filed against tribal youth during protests would impact their lives and careers, particularly hindering job opportunities, the CM directed officials to take measures to drop all cases filed against them during the agitations.
The state government would also adopt a resolution, if necessary, to withdraw these cases, the Chief Minister assured the tribals.
Stating that the assurances he had given as TPCC chief during the Indravelly meeting were implemented, he promised to provide political opportunities to tribals.
The CM announced that special attention would be given to education, employment, and economic empowerment for tribal youth. As part of this, a special study circle would be established exclusively for tribal students, and funds would be allocated for the same. The state government would also study and prepare a plan to teach primary education in the Gond language. Additionally, necessary steps would be taken to fill teaching and non-teaching posts in tribal B.Ed colleges in Utnoor and Bhadrachalam, he added.
Priority would be given to tribal students at the Skill University, and accommodation would be provided for them. He also mentioned that ITIs in the agency areas were being upgraded to ATCs.
The CM also assured that the government would support the economic development of tribals. Houses would be allotted to tribals separately under the CM quota, irrespective of the houses allotted under the MLA quota, he said.
Revanth instructed officials to ensure that the houses were allotted in proportion to the population. Houses would also be allocated to tribals in non-agency areas. To encourage tribal farmers, free solar motors would be provided with 100 per cent subsidy, he said, and instructed the officials to explore the possibility of digging borewells under Indira Jala Prabha and submit a report.
A special drive would be launched to resolve drinking water problems in the ITDAs, he added.
Revanth, meanwhile, instructed officials to sanction funds for Keslapur Jatara and to construct buildings for tribal centres. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, former MP Soyam Bapu Rao, former MLA Atram Sakku, Professor Gummadi Anuradha, and leaders of tribal organisations attended the meeting.