Formula-E race case: KT Rama Rao appears before ED for questioning

HYDERABAD: Amid Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders raising slogans against the ruling Congress government, BRS working President and Former Minister K.T. Ramarao appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in Hyderabad in connection with the Formula E Race misappropriation case on Thursday at 10.45 am.
Police have detained several BRS leaders as they were raising slogans against the government.
ED had already questioned the other two accused-- senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA chief engineer -- in this case.
On the next day after the Supreme Court rejected his plea for seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging misuse of funds in the conducting of the Formula- E race in Hyderabad in 2023.
The Formula-E race misappropriation case was filed on December 19 with ACB, which centres around the transferring of Rs 54.88 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations (FEO), in connection with the 2023 race. Based on that complaint Enforcement Directorate registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.
On Thursday, before coming to the ED office, KTR took to social media platform X and posted that it was one of the most cherished decisions to host the Formula E race in Hyderabad.
"Hosting Formula E in India/Telangana/Hyderabad remains one of my most cherished decisions as a Minister. The pride I felt, witnessing international racers & E-Mobility industry leaders praise our city, is memorable. No amount of frivolous cases, cheap mudslinging, or political witch-hunting can erase that sense of accomplishment," he added.
He said, "For me, Brand Hyderabad is paramount- yesterday, today, tomorrow, and always. Formula E elevated our city on the international sporting stage. It takes vision, passion, and genuine love for one's city & state to understand the significance of such initiatives."
"Rs 46 crore was paid to Formula E Operations Limited (FEO) through a transparent bank-to-bank transaction. Not a single rupee was misappropriated & every rupee is accounted for," Rama Rao added.
If anything, the shortsightedness of CM Revanth Reddy & his thoughtless, unilateral decision to cancel the second year of the event has caused a loss to the exchequer.
Even though there is no wrongdoing, driven by malice and political vendetta, Congress Govt is hell-bent on dragging these well-documented events through the courts and investigating agencies
"I am confident that the truth will soon be revealed for all to see, including the honourable courts. Until then, we'll continue to fight for justice," he added.