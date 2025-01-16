Formula-E race case: KT Rama Rao appears before ED for questioning

On the next day after the Supreme Court rejected his plea for seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging misuse of funds in the conducting of the Formula- E race in Hyderabad in 2023.

The Formula-E race misappropriation case was filed on December 19 with ACB, which centres around the transferring of Rs 54.88 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to Formula-E Operations (FEO), in connection with the 2023 race. Based on that complaint Enforcement Directorate registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others in the case.

On Thursday, before coming to the ED office, KTR took to social media platform X and posted that it was one of the most cherished decisions to host the Formula E race in Hyderabad.

"Hosting Formula E in India/Telangana/Hyderabad remains one of my most cherished decisions as a Minister. The pride I felt, witnessing international racers & E-Mobility industry leaders praise our city, is memorable. No amount of frivolous cases, cheap mudslinging, or political witch-hunting can erase that sense of accomplishment," he added.