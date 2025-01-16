NTB will help increase turmeric production in TG, AP: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the National Turmeric Board (NTB) would address turmeric-related issues to enhance the income of farmers, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said its establishment fulfils a 40-year-old demand. There is immense potential for increasing the productivity of turmeric in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he noted

The NTB in Nizamabad was virtually inaugurated by Goyal, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, from New Delhi on Tuesday. Joining the event from Nizamabad were NTB chairman Palle Ganga Reddy, Spice Board officials and MLAs Paydi Rakesh Reddy and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta. Turmeric farmers and officials from various parts of the country also participated in the event.

In his address, the Union minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Nizamabad in October 2023, had promised to establish the NTB in the district. Although its establishment was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the promise was fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in 2024, he added.

Goyal highlighted that India, where the rhizome is grown in 20 states, produces 70% of the world’s turmeric. Currently, turmeric farming covers around 3 lakh hectares and yields 11 lakh tonnes annually across 30 varieties.