NTB will help increase turmeric production in TG, AP: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

NIZAMABAD: Stating that the National Turmeric Board (NTB) would address turmeric-related issues to enhance the income of farmers, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said its establishment fulfils a 40-year-old demand. There is immense potential for increasing the productivity of turmeric in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he noted
The NTB in Nizamabad was virtually inaugurated by Goyal, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, from New Delhi on Tuesday. Joining the event from Nizamabad were NTB chairman Palle Ganga Reddy, Spice Board officials and MLAs Paydi Rakesh Reddy and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta. Turmeric farmers and officials from various parts of the country also participated in the event.
In his address, the Union minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Nizamabad in October 2023, had promised to establish the NTB in the district. Although its establishment was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the promise was fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti in 2024, he added.
Goyal highlighted that India, where the rhizome is grown in 20 states, produces 70% of the world’s turmeric. Currently, turmeric farming covers around 3 lakh hectares and yields 11 lakh tonnes annually across 30 varieties.
Capitalising on favourable trend
The NTB is envisioned as a transformative body that will support turmeric farmers by focusing on value-added products, establishing processing units, boosting exports, conducting market-based research and promoting the medicinal benefits of turmeric. It will also address logistics and other related challenges. The minister said turmeric consumption had risen during the Covid-19 pandemic and that the NTB would work to capitalise on this trend. Goyal reiterated the prime minister’s vision of strengthening India’s rural economy to bolster the country’s overall economic growth. He asserted that NTB’s activities would align with these goals and expedite efforts to position Indian turmeric products in global markets.
Addressing the gathering, Sanjay called the NTB’s establishment “a boon for turmeric farmers” and a catalyst for “unprecedented economic development in the region”. He commended MP Arvind for his relentless efforts to make the NTB a reality.
Meanwhile, Arvind hailed the NTB as a game-changer, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the region’s development. In a gesture of gratitude, he felicitated Goyal with a turmeric garland. Dharmapuri also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his role in establishing the NTB.
The event was attended by farmers, BJP activists, and supporters, who expressed optimism about the NTB’s potential to revolutionise the turmeric industry.