SC dismissing KTR’s petition another tight slap to BRS: Government whip Adi Srinivas

HYDERABAD: Government whip Adi Srinivas on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s dismissal of BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s petition to quash an FIR in the Formula E race case was “another tight slap” to the pink party. He called for a response from BRS leaders regarding the apex court’s decision.

In a statement, Srinivas criticised Rama Rao for previously dismissing the case as “hollow” and using, what he termed as, “unparliamentary language” against the state government. He urged BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address the issue of party members allegedly abusing the government.

Refuting allegations of vindictive politics, the government whip claimed that Rama Rao had overseen the transfer of Rs 55 crore without Cabinet approval. He elaborated that the then chief minister, who served as the chairman, and the MAUD vice-chairman had pressured bank authorities to execute the transfer. Srinivas pointed out that the foreign transfer limit was Rs 10 crore, yet Rs 55 crore was transferred, of which Rs 8 crore were allegedly misused. He accused BRS leaders of spreading misinformation by portraying the government’s actions as politically motivated.

Srinivas questioned what constitutes a vindictive case by drawing attention to the arrest of A Revanth Reddy before the 2019 Assembly elections. The Congress leader stressed that the law must take its course in a democracy and highlighted the state government’s adherence to legal procedures by obtaining the governor’s permission to investigate the matter.