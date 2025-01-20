Congress govt playing with lives of ryots: Former minister T Harish Rao

Expressing his anger over “rise in farmer suicides”, Harish Rao said: “The government claims that it waived crop loans of all farmers. Then why are farmers ending their lives?”

Alleging that the government failed to instil confidence among farmers, the BRS leader said that it was playing with the lives of farmers.

Stating that the government should be held responsible for farmer suicides, Harish Rao said: “The BRS government turned agriculture into a profitable avocation. But the Revanth Reddy regime pushed the sector into a deep crisis.”

The former minister urged the farmers not to take the extreme step. “Suicide is not the solution to your problems. The BRS will continue to fight on behalf of the farmers till the Congress government implements all election assurances,” he added.