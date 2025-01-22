Income Tax raids continue on film personalities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: IT raids on film personalities are entering their second day, with Income Tax officials continuing their search at the offices of prominent film producer Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Media in the city.

The raids, which began on Tuesday morning, are still ongoing at various locations, including Dil Raju's residence in Ujas Villas, Jubilee Hills, and other properties in Banjara Hills.

Dil Raju, who serves as the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, has had his offices raided, along with those of his partner Shirish and daughter Hansitha Reddy. Dil Raju recently produced the big-budget films Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Raids are also being conducted at the residences and offices of Mythri Movie Makers, including Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchali Ravi Shankar, and CEO Cherry. The production company recently produced the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which reportedly earned over Rs 1,500 crore.

During the searches, officials have inspected balance sheets, key documents, and IT returns filed by the movie makers. They are also inquiring about the financiers of recently made films.