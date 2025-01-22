Investments rain at Davos as MEIL, Ctrls, Skyroot sign MoUs

HYDERABAD: In a major investment boost, the Telangana government has signed several MoUs with three Hyderabad-based companies Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, CtrlS Datacentres and Skyroot Aerospace during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As per the MoU, MEIL will set up a 2,160 MW pumped storage project in the state. The project represents a landmark initiative with a proposed investment of Rs 11,000 crore and is expected to create over 1,000 jobs in the construction phase, with an additional 250 jobs during the operations phase. The company will also initiate campus recruitment drives within Telangana to fulfil the project’s workforce requirements.