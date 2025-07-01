CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs one crore ex gratia for kin of deceased in pharma plant blast

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday annouced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for kin of the deceased, Rs 10 Lakh for seriously injuried and Rs 5 Lakh for injured in the Sigachi Chemical Industry explosion at Pashamylaram.
Earlier he had annouced a immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh for kin of the deceased and Rs 50000 for injured while directing officials to submit a detailed report on the incident.
On Tuesday, the Chief Minister along with Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and G Vivek Venkatswamy visited the Pashamylaram Industrial Estate and inspected the explosion site at Sigachi Chemicals.
During his visit, at factory premises, he held a review meeting with the officials and representatives of the company and enquired the causes and reasons for the accident. He asked the Director of Factories whether they have undertaken periodic inspections in the factory and found out any deficiencies and reported to the company to address the deficiencies?
He instructed the officials to collect opinions of experts on the reasons for the occurrence of the accident.
"Don’t come to conclusion with general opinions and assumptions. I need specific reasons for this accident", he stated firmly.
After inspecting the accident site, the Chief Minister visited the hospital at Patancheru.
The Chief Minister asked the company representative about the compensation for the families of the deceased and sought details of the company’s action plan following the incident. He said: “Is there insurance? This is the time to act with humanity. Company has to think with humanity. Your MD should come know? He cannot avoid it. Ask him to come and meet Labour Minister or Health Minister”
Meanwhile, Minister Sridhar Babu expressed his anger at the company management for failing to show up even 24 hours after the accident occurred. “Top management is not here even after 24 hours. Government will take it as a serious note. While the Ministers are supervising for the past 24 hours, your management doesn’t have some time to come here, right?,” he said.
The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to ensure coordination between different agencies involved in the relief measures.