CM Revanth Reddy announces Rs one crore ex gratia for kin of deceased in pharma plant blast

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday annouced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for kin of the deceased, Rs 10 Lakh for seriously injuried and Rs 5 Lakh for injured in the Sigachi Chemical Industry explosion at Pashamylaram.

Earlier he had annouced a immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh for kin of the deceased and Rs 50000 for injured while directing officials to submit a detailed report on the incident.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister along with Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and G Vivek Venkatswamy visited the Pashamylaram Industrial Estate and inspected the explosion site at Sigachi Chemicals.

During his visit, at factory premises, he held a review meeting with the officials and representatives of the company and enquired the causes and reasons for the accident. He asked the Director of Factories whether they have undertaken periodic inspections in the factory and found out any deficiencies and reported to the company to address the deficiencies?

He instructed the officials to collect opinions of experts on the reasons for the occurrence of the accident.

"Don’t come to conclusion with general opinions and assumptions. I need specific reasons for this accident", he stated firmly.

After inspecting the accident site, the Chief Minister visited the hospital at Patancheru.