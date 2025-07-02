Sigachi Industries refutes reactor blast as cause of tragedy, confirms 40 dead and 33 injured

HYDERABAD: Two days after the explosion at a Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy, the company has stated that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion. In a press release issued on Wednesday July 2, the company confirmed that the blast on May 30 led to the deaths of 40 workers and left 33 others injured.

The company noted that, since the time of the incident, it has been coordinating emergency response efforts, providing support to affected families, and cooperating fully with ongoing investigations and compliance requirements.

“Sigachi Industries Ltd has committed to providing an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased. Those injured will receive full medical care and rehabilitation support,” the statement added.