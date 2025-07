Telangana pharma plant explosion: Sigachi used old machinery despite requests to change, says FIR

SANGAREDDY: Sigachi Industries Ltd had been using outdated machinery and workers were compelled to operate it, the FIR registered against the management stated.

The explosion at the firm's Pashamylaram unit two days ago left 36 dead and a nearly equal number injured.

The Sangareddy police, based on a complaint by a family member of one of the victims, on Monday registered an FIR against the factory management in connection with the explosion under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of BNS.

"The complainant's father and other employees of the Sigachi company already informed the Sigachi Company management several times regarding change of machinery as they are too old and every possibility of danger may occur and cause heavy loss to the property and men," the FIR said.

But those fell on the deaf ears of the company management, and they continued using the old machinery, as a result of which an explosion occurred in the unit, the FIR further said citing the complainant.

The complaint was lodged by Yashwanth Rajanala, whose father Rajanala Venkat Jagan Mohanwas an employee of Sigachi for the past 20 years.

Yashwanth further said his father had told the same to his family members several times. But no action from the company's side, he alleged.