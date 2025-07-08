Telangana pharma plant explosion: Death toll rises to 44

HYDERABAD: The toll in the Sigachi Industries Ltd's pharma plant explosion in Sangareddy district rose to 44 on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Eight people are still missing after the explosion at the plant in Pashamylaram, District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj said.

Two persons who suffered serious burns in the June 30 explosion succumbed in the hospital while undergoing treatment, taking the toll to 44, Pankaj told PTI.

As many as 14 people are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official added.

Over 140 people were working in the plant at the time of the accident, and 61 of them were safe, officials earlier said.