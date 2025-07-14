Kota Srinivasa Rao: Complete actor, unforgettable friend

Undoubtedly, Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao was a towering figure in the world of acting, as widely acknowledged by many. A truly versatile performer, Srinivasa Rao seamlessly portrayed a wide range of roles — comedian, villain and character artist — in more than 700 films. He was, in every sense, an accomplished and complete actor. Beyond cinema, he also served the public as an MLA representing the BJP.

His passing is not just a personal loss for me but a profound loss for Indian cinema, especially for the Telugu-speaking audience across the globe. Though he is no longer with us physically, he will continue to live on through the unforgettable characters he brought to life — as long as cinema and acting endure. ‘Natana Unnantha Kalam, Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu untaru’. (Kota Srinivasa Rao will be there as long as acting is there)

Our professional association spanned over four decades. There was a decade when Kota Srinivasa Rao, Babu Mohan and I were part of nearly every film. We would often work 18 to 20 hours a day. He was known for his fearless honesty — always straightforward, never hesitant to speak his mind. Our friendship was deep and genuine, so much so that we affectionately addressed each other in the most endearing ways.

(As told to Shreya Veronica)