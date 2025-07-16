Two senior Maoist leaders surrender in Ramagundam

PEDDAPALLI: Two senior members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Ramagundam police on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amber Kishore Jha said Athram Lachanna, a state committee member (SCM), and Chaudhary Ankubhai, a divisional committee member (DCM), laid down arms after serving the Maoist outfit for over four decades.

Lachanna, 65, also known as Gopanna or Rajappa, hails from Parapelli village in Mancherial district. He was the in-charge of the division technical team, North Bastar DVC, Chhattisgarh.

Ankubhai, 55, alias Anithakka or Lakshmi, is Lachanna’s wife and belongs to Agaraguda village in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district. She was also part of the Division Technical Team, North Bastar DVC, in the DCM rank. Urging Maoists hiding in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts to return to the mainstream, CP Jha stated that the Telangana government would extend benefits under its rehabilitation scheme to all who surrender.