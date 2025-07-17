Expert panel to resolve Andhra-Telangana water disputes

VIJAYAWADA: The high-level meeting convened by Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, involving the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy respectively, was held in New Delhi on Wednesday in a cordial atmosphere to discuss the sharing of Krishna and Godavari river waters.

Speaking after the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said that a consensus was reached between the two States on three important issues - regarding the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage to divert 200 TMC of water from the Godavari river, and the objections raised by Telangana to the project report submitted by Andhra Pradesh as well as the projects proposed by Telangana for the usage of Krishna-Godavari water. It was decided to constitute a technical committee, as these projects involve several technical aspects.

To ensure mutual benefit for both the Telugu States, a committee comprising technical experts and administrative officers will be formed by next Monday (July 21), the Minister said.

He added that officials from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be part of the committee, which will function under the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The committee will also examine the issue of 3,000 TMC of water from the Godavari currently flowing waste into the sea.

Rama Naidu said the meeting focused on three major issues and both States agreed to install telemetry systems at reservoir outflows and canal entry points.

Centre may convene another meet

Take up repair and protection measures for Srisailam dam and set up the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Vijayawada and retain the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) in Hyderabad. Calling the outcomes of the meeting a positive development for both the Telugu States, he said that the Centre may convene another meeting between CMs or an Apex Committee meeting, if needed.