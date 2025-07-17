Revanth betrayed Telangana people on Godavari-Banakacherla project: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy compromised on the interests of Telangana and betrayed its people by agreeing to the formation of a committee on the Banakacherla project, proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government. “People won’t forgive this,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, after the Jal Shakti Ministry’s meeting with CMs of AP and Telangana held in Delhi, the BRS leader said: “Telangana is not being ruled by the Congress but is being remotely controlled by the BJP and TDP. Why did Revanth Reddy agree to formation of a committee on Banakacherla? The Union government convening an informal meeting is a fundamental mistake and the chief minister attending it is the second (mistake).”

“Revanth Reddy should tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for this betrayal. The BRS will never accept Banakacherla under any circumstances. We demand the government lead an all-party delegation to Delhi. For the BRS, the state’s interests are of paramount importance, not petty politics,” Harish thundered.

“Revanth Reddy, who leaked to the media that he would boycott the Delhi meeting if AP’s Banakacherla project was discussed, rushed to Delhi at midnight. What prompted this sudden trip? What secret understanding was reached in the dead of night?” Harish wondered.

He further said that the CM had falsely claimed that Banakacherla was not on the agenda, but it was the first item on the agenda. “While AP minister Nimmala Rama Naidu confirmed discussions on Banakacherla and the formation of a committee, Revanth denied any such discussion. Is this the level of honesty expected from a chief minister,” he asked.

“People elected Revanth Reddy to protect the interests of the state. Not to serve the interests of Andhra Pradesh or pay political ‘guru dakshina’ to Chandrababu Naidu. The truth is like fire. It cannot be hidden,” he said.