Apologise or face legal consequences: KTR warns CM Revanth over baseless allegations against him

HYDERABAD/SIRCILLA : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday threatened to take legal action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for levelling “baseless and slanderous” allegations against him.

Rama Rao was responding to the comments made by Revanth during a chit-chat with the media persons in Delhi, linking him to drug cases in the state.

“Revanth Reddy, I will drag you to the courts and make you pay for every slanderous statement of yours,” he posted on X platform.

“The filth Revanth Reddy spews in the name of media chit-chats has surpassed all levels of decency, long back. Today wasn’t new. Until now, I had exercised restraint out of respect for the Chief Minister’s office. Let me ask you directly, Revanth, what is the basis for your statement on me being investigated in drug cases? Do you even have an iota of proof? Is there any case registered? I challenge you to openly come out, show evidence; you have to substantiate your statements. Or accept this is just another cheap, vulgar, baseless narrative of yours,” he said.

“You travel all the way to Delhi to throw filth at me in the name of chit-chats, because otherwise you don’t have the guts to stand in front of me -- face to face. You hide like the puny man you are and then resort to character assassination under the garb of these informal chit-chats so that you can escape the legal accountability. Revanth Reddy, I will drag you to the courts and make you pay for every slanderous statement of yours. Apologise or face the consequences,” he added.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, said that Revanth had surrendered during the meeting in Delhi. He accused AP CM Chandrababu Naidu of historically blocking permissions for the Kaleshwaram and Sitarama projects.

Addressing party cadre ahead of the upcoming local body polls, in Sircilla, he questioned how AP leaders could claim water without the Centre determining Telangana’s share. “The rivers primarily flow through Telangana. Our drinking and irrigation needs must be met first,” he said.