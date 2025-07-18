Telangana pharma plant explosion: Death toll rises to 46

HYDERABAD: The toll in the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant explosion in Sangareddy district of Telangana rose to 46 after the death of a person who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, a senior police official said on Friday.

The person who was injured in the June 30 explosion succumbed on Thursday, District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Eight people who were injured in the deadly accident are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, and eight others are still missing, he said.

The district administration has already sent a report to the state government for further action on the missing persons.