BJP MP Ramesh refutes KTR’s charges; alleges BRS sought BJP help to shield Kavitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle BJP MP CM Ramesh has strongly refuted allegations made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who accused him of colluding with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to secure government contracts.
Responding to KTR’s claims of a political nexus between the BJP and the Congress in Telangana, Ramesh dismissed any association with the Rs 1,660 crore contract allegedly awarded to Rithwik Company. .
“I have no connection to these contracts. The allegation that I influenced them through Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is entirely false,” he said, calling the charges baseless and politically motivated.
Addressing the media on Saturday, the MP questioned the timing of KTR’s accusations, attributing them to internal turmoil within the BRS. Drawing a comparison with Andhra Pradesh politics, he said, “Just as Jagan Mohan Reddy faces opposition from his sister, KTR appears to be dealing with internal conflicts influencing his public statements.”
Ramesh alleged that KTR had visited his residence in New Delhi. “If he denies this, I am ready to release CCTV footage,” he said.
According to him, during that meeting, KTR had proposed a merger of the BRS with the BJP in exchange for help in shielding BRS MLC K Kavitha from corruption probes.
“I informed senior BJP leaders about the conversation and made it clear that I had no interest in supporting a corrupt party,” he stated.
The Anakapalle MP further claimed that when he questioned KTR about the sidelining of senior BRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao, the former IT minister responded that the party did not need leaders from the Kamma community. “KTR also acknowledged that after Revanth Reddy came to power, many leaders from the Reddy community distanced themselves from the BRS,” he alleged.
Ramesh alleged that KTR was targeting him due to fears of a BJP-TDP alliance emerging as a major force in Telangana.
“During the BRS’s 10-year rule, projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore were awarded. I have records showing who benefited from these projects in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” the BJP MP claimed.
He challenged KTR to a public debate at any venue of his choice, be it Telangana Bhavan or the Hyderabad Press Club. Concluding his remarks, Ramesh warned that if KTR continued to make “irresponsible statements,” he would be compelled to make further revelations.