BJP MP Ramesh refutes KTR’s charges; alleges BRS sought BJP help to shield Kavitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle BJP MP CM Ramesh has strongly refuted allegations made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who accused him of colluding with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to secure government contracts.

Responding to KTR’s claims of a political nexus between the BJP and the Congress in Telangana, Ramesh dismissed any association with the Rs 1,660 crore contract allegedly awarded to Rithwik Company. .

“I have no connection to these contracts. The allegation that I influenced them through Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is entirely false,” he said, calling the charges baseless and politically motivated.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the MP questioned the timing of KTR’s accusations, attributing them to internal turmoil within the BRS. Drawing a comparison with Andhra Pradesh politics, he said, “Just as Jagan Mohan Reddy faces opposition from his sister, KTR appears to be dealing with internal conflicts influencing his public statements.”

Ramesh alleged that KTR had visited his residence in New Delhi. “If he denies this, I am ready to release CCTV footage,” he said.

According to him, during that meeting, KTR had proposed a merger of the BRS with the BJP in exchange for help in shielding BRS MLC K Kavitha from corruption probes.

“I informed senior BJP leaders about the conversation and made it clear that I had no interest in supporting a corrupt party,” he stated.